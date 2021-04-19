Alex Smith Retires: 'I Can't Wait to See What Else is Possible'

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What Kind of an Impact Will Jadeveon Clowney Have on the Cleveland Browns?
What Kind of an Impact Will Jadeveon Clowney Have on the Cleveland Browns?

Alex Smith Retires From NFL: 'I Can't Wait to See What Else is Possible'

Author:
Publish date:

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, saying in a video posted to Instagram that, "Even though I have plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I got, I can't wait to see what else is possible."

Smith, the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, spent last year with Washington, leading the team to a 5-1 record as its starter. The Football Team released smith in early March, allowing him to become a free agent.

Smith's performance last season was even more highly regarded considering he returned to the NFL after suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018 that required 17 operations and nearly a leg amputation. He missed all of 2019 rehabbing the injury.

In a February interview with GQ, Smith, 36, spoke candidly about his leg injury and rehab process, saying the team seemed to prefer he didn't return to football.

"When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team's plan," Smith said. "They didn't see it, didn't want me there, didn't want me to be a part of it, didn't want me to be on the team, the roster, didn't want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime. They came in, I'm like the leftovers and I'm hurt and I'm this liability. ... Heck no, they didn't want me there."

Smith joined Washington in 2018 and started 10 games that year before suffering his leg injury. 

Prior to playing in Washington, he started 76 games with the Chiefs and 75 games with the 49ers. 

Smith, a former No. 1 pick of the Niners in the 2005 draft, retires having made three Pro Bowls. He threw for more than 35,000 yards and 199 touchdowns in his career.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

When will the Yankees' bats wake up in 2021?
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: How Far Can the Yankees Fall?

With roughly 10% of the season in the books, most of baseball's projected division winners have struggled out of the gate, none more than the Yankees.

Rams NFL Draft
Play
NFL

Rams Turning Beach House Into Draft HQ

The Rams are turning a Malibu beach house into their draft headquarters.

Impact Wrestling champion Rich Swann makes his entrance
Play
Wrestling

Rich Swann Ready for Seismic Collision With Kenny Omega

Rich Swann meets Kenny Omega in what Swann calls “the biggest match of my career.”

Fan protests to Super League outside Anfield
Play
Soccer

What Europe's Soccer Stakeholders Are Saying About the Super League

The reaction has been fierce from all corners of the soccer universe. Here's how FIFA, UEFA, some managers and clubs are responding.

Alex Smith Debut
Play
NFL

Alex Smith Retires: 'I Can't Wait to See What Else is Possible'

Smith, the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, went 5-1 as a starter last season for Washington.

karl-anthony-towns-mother-passes-away
NBA

Blowouts Are Leading to Boring Basketball

There are too many blowouts happening in the NBA. What has led to this?

Ceferin-UEFA-Euros-Super-League
Play
Soccer

UEFA President: Players at Super League Clubs Could Be Banned From Euros

Players at the 12 clubs setting up their own Super League could be banned from this year’s European Championship and next year’s World Cup.

Former President Barack Obama on a video call with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq and President Obama Taunted Charles Barkley About His Gambling Habit

Barack Obama teamed up with Shaq and Charles Barkley for must-see video.