Eagles' Sirianni Played Rock-Paper-Scissors with Prospects

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Challenged Draft Prospects to Rock-Paper-Scissors Match

Author:
Publish date:
nick-sirianni-colts

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is gearing up for his first draft with Philadelphia, and he's been deploying some unusual tactics during the team's pre-draft interviews.

Sirianni said Wednesday he likes to play rock-paper-scissors with various draft prospects during their Zoom interviews, noting the game is a tool to gauge a player's competitiveness.

"I played a couple of them in rock-paper-scissors, easy of that. Let's see how competitive you are," Sirianni said. "When you compete with someone that's competitive, they're gonna go at you no matter what game you're playing."

Perhaps Sirianni's unconventional methods can improve Philadelphia's draft record in 2021. The Eagles selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor one slot ahead of Vikings star Justin Jefferson in round one of the 2020 NFL draft, and they chose wideout JJ Arcega-Whiteside six picks before D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 draft. After back-to-back draft misses, a friendly game of rock-paper-scissors could be a valuable tool.

Philadelphia finished four in the NFC East at 4–11–1 last season, which marked Doug Pederson's final year with the franchise. If the Eagles struggle again in 2021, maybe Sirianni will pivot to Connect 4 or Tic-Tac-Toe before next year's draft.

More NFL Coverage:

• Would the 49ers Really Draft Mac Jones?

• Mock Draft 3.0: 49ers Pick Justin Fields; Tackles Go No. 4 and 5

• The Unrivaled Arrival of Trevor Lawrence

YOU MAY LIKE

jorge-masvidal-ufc-261
MMA

How Jorge Masvidal's Past Readied Him For the Present

From street fighting to sleeping in his car, Jorge Masvidal details his journey to his UFC 261 bout vs. Kamaru Usman.

NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestling in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Tanahashi Adds Prestige to New Japan’s Open-Weight Title

NJPW’s recent rebranding of its titles leaves Hiroshi Tanahashi’s NEVER open-weight belt as one of the top prizes in the company.

nick-sirianni-colts
NFL

Eagles' Sirianni Played Rock-Paper-Scissors with Prospects

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is adding an interesting wrinkle to the traditional pre-draft interview process.

AP_21102142163577
Golf

Can Matsuyama-Mania Save Golf in Japan?

Interest in the sport has plummeted there in recent years—but his Masters victory has swept the nation.

UNC's Caleb Love (right) and Duke's DJ Steward
Play
College Basketball

Men's College Basketball Season in Review: ACC

Who surprised? Who disappointed? Looking back at the year that was in the ACC.

Rousey and Travis Browne discovering they are expecting their first child.
Play
Wrestling

Ronda Rousey Announces She's Four Months Pregnant

Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, are expecting their first child to be born on Sept. 22.

Tokyo Olympics logo
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Delays Decision on Fan Attendance

Tokyo Olympic committee president Seiko Hashimoto said she is "studying the timing," regarding potential fan attendance at the Tokyo games this summer.

djokovic-mailbag-042120-lead
Tennis

Mailbag: Praise For Players in the Shadow of All-Time Greats

Plus thoughts on player decision-making in the COVID-19 era, tennis in Texas and more in this week's Mailbag.