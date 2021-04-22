Source: Jags Tried to Sign Smith Prior to Retirement

In the lead-up to quarterback Alex Smith's retirement this spring, the Jaguars called Smith about reuniting with his college coach, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville.

According to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, the Jaguars offered Smith a contract but general manager Trent Baalke wanted Smith to sign a special waiver for his leg. Baalke also suggested to Smith that other teams would do the same.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Texans were also interested in Smith. Smith also heard from the Patriots, Eagles and Colts this offseason.

"But," as Bishop writes, "everyone had questions, conditions. He realized that only one path remained to leave football on his terms."

Alex Smith Healed Enough to Walk Away

Smith retired on Monday, saying in a statement posted to Instagram, that "even though I have plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I got, I can't wait to see what else is possible."

Smith, the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, spent last year with Washington, leading the team to a 5-1 record as its starter. He was released in early March.

Smith joined Washington in 2018 and started 10 games that year before suffering a gruesome leg injury that required 17 operations and nearly a leg amputation. He missed all of 2019 rehabbing the injury.

Prior to playing in Washington, he started 76 games with the Chiefs and 75 games with the 49ers.

