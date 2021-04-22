Tom Brady Believes NFL Jersey Rule Will Make for Bad Football

While the NFL approved a rule change that allows players to wear single-digit numbers, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady believes that change will be tough for offensive linemen protecting quarterbacks.

Brady posted a photo to his Instagram story saying, "Good luck trying to block the right people now, going to make for a lot of bad football."

Under the new guidelines, which were proposed by the Chiefs, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers to wear jersey numbers from 1 to 49 as well as 80 to 89. Defensive lineman can wear numbers from 50 to 79 and 90 to 99.

Linebackers are also permitted to wear numbers from 1 to 59 and 90 to 99. Defensive backs can wear numbers from 1 to 49.

The league's rule change stemmed from Kansas City having a shortage of numbers in the 20 to 49 range during the 2020 season due to several jersey numbers retired in the franchise. Like the Chiefs, other teams could face similar issues in the seasons to come.