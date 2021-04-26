Kyler Murray Named Member of FaZe Clan

SI.com
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the newest member of FaZe Clan, a professional esports and entertainment organization. 

Murray, who is an avid gamer and has over 63,000 followers on Twitch, will join 76ers star Ben Simmons and high school basketball phenom Bronny James, LeBron James's son, as other notable members of the organization.

Murray is currently in the process of becoming an investor in FaZe Clan, per a statement from the organization. Once the deal is finalized, the details of the investment will not be disclosed.

News of Murray's signing was announced on Monday in a video that shows group member FaZe Banks interrupting the 2019 NFL draft broadcast to introduce Murray to the gaming organization.

Murray wasn't compensated for becoming a member of the organization, but instead says he is a long-time fan of the group.

“I’ve played video games my whole life,” Murray said in a statement. “To be drafted by FaZe and welcomed into the family is a blessing and an honor, and honestly one of the most exciting moments of my life and career so far. I am looking forward to this next chapter and representing FaZe at the highest level.” 

"It's a sign that he recognizes what we're doing and what we're up to on the business side, and so it's great that he has that confidence," FaZe CEO Lee Trink told ESPN. "It was not a condition, it was an opportunity, and we're excited to have him as a shareholder and as a as a part owner of the business."

Murray, who typically streams Call of Duty: Warzone and Madden NFL 21, believes he's one of the better athletes at video games.

"I think I'm one of the better players around the athletic community so tapping into the gaming world was definitely something that I was looking forward to doing," Murray said. "The fact that I get to do it like this is icing on the cake."

In December, Forbes ranked FaZe Clan as the fourth-most valuable esports company in the world.

