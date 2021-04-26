Cowboys LB Sean Lee Retiring From NFL

SI.com
Cowboys Pro Bowl Linebacker Sean Lee Retiring From NFL

Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee is retiring from the NFL, the team announced on Monday.

Lee, 34, spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Cowboys, appearing in nearly 120 games throughout his tenure with Dallas. 

"It's been a complete honor," Lee told ESPN's Todd Archer. "I've been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart and soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.

"To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets, but I'm proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful."

MMQB: Shad Khan Talks About Trevor Lawrence (Without Confirming the Pick, Of Course)

While Lee made consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2015 and 2016, the latter marking his lone All-Pro appearance, the linebacker suffered from multiple major injuries throughout his career.

Lee missed 10 games in the 2012 season after season-ending toe surgery and later missed the entire 2014 season due to an ACL tear. He played in just seven games in 2018 due to a hamstring injury and his 2020 season was impacted after undergoing sports hernia surgery this past September.

Lee finishes his career with 802 tackles, 14 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and four sacks.

