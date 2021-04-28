NFL Alumni Experience Draft Day Again Through Sons

While the NFL draft is a proud time for any family member, the event brings back a sense of nostalgia for a few famous fathers.

Last year's draft featured safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (the son of Antoine Winfield), who won a ring during his rookie season with the Bucs. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. entered the league as another son of a former player, following his dad Michael Pittman into the NFL. Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. also joined the league.

Three more NFL alumni are expected to see their sons selected in the 2021 draft, which begins Thursday night. And each son will face a high standard compared to their dad's accomplishments.

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II is projected by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer to be selected by the Cowboys as the No. 10 pick on Thursday. The younger Surtain was a standout throughout his time with the Crimson Tide, and he especially dominated this past season. Surtain started all 13 games and led Alabama with 12 pass breakups in 2021, adding 38 tackles and one interception.

The elder Surtain is a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback. He was selected as a second-round pick by the Dolphins out of Southern Miss in 1998, and he tallied 37 interceptions in his career.

South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is another projected first-rounder, with Breer predicting that the cornerback will be selected by the Eagles at No. 12. Horn was a power player for the Gamecocks, starting 10 of 11 games played as a true freshman in 2018. Horn starred in 2019 as well before opting out seven games into the 2020 season.

His father, Joe Horn, is probably best known for one of the greatest touchdown celebrations in NFL history. The fifth-round pick from the 1996 draft was selected by the Chiefs; however, his explosive and most notable moments came when he joined the Saints in 2000. Joe tallied five straight seasons of 900 yards or more, with 45 touchdowns in the stretch.

Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. is the final son of a former player expected to enter the NFL in 2021. The elder Samuel was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion during his 11-year career. He led the NFL twice in interceptions, ending his career with a total of 51.

The younger Samuel started eight games in 2021, leading FSU in interceptions and pass breakups.

More NFL Draft Coverage: