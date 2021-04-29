SI.com
NFL Draft Prospects Sport Show-Stopping Fits on Red Carpet

Move over Oscars, you may have just met your match. 

The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic didn't keep the 2021 NFL draft prospects from pulling out all of the stops as they sports show-stopping fits on the red carpet. 

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was seen wearing a Giorgio Armani suit while Florida's Kyle Pitts wore an all-green suit with cognac colored patches on his elbows. North Dakota State's Trey Lance was iced-out with a Cartier timepiece, and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II had a “PS2” chain made for him by Leo Frost.  

Others were more sentimental in their approach. 

Kwity Paye told GQ's Tyler R. Tynes earlier Thursday that Chadwick Boseman is his hero, and the ex-Michigan defensive end honored the first Black superhero in his suit. In fact, it was made by former Packers player Adonis Jennings.

Here's a round-up of the show-stopping looks from some of college football's finest players. Who had the best fit?

