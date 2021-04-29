SI.com
NFTs are Becoming Increasingly Popular in the World of Sports
Trevor Lawrence NFT Collection Sells for $225K

As Trevor Lawrence prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, he keeps adding to his collection of big moments.

Lawrence's six-piece NFT collection through Topps—which included five open edition cards, a one 1/1 auction of a signed superfractor card and a signed artist proof card—sold for roughly $225,000 through the Mintable app.

Lawrence's brother and sister-in-law—Chase and Brooke Lawrence— helped create the collection that was released on Tuesday. Buyers who purchased all five open edition NFTs will receive a limited edition chrome card. 

Beyond the NFT world, the former Clemson quarterback announced his signing with Adidas in a Twitter post on Wednesday. 

The 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up and ACC Player of the Year is the projected No. 1 overall pick heading into Thursday's draft. Lawrence finished his college career with the most wins as a quarterback in Clemson history (34), ahead of Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson.

Lawrence also won three consecutive ACC championships, led two undefeated regular seasons and helped the program capture a College Football Playoff national championship title in 2019 where he was named the offensive MVP.

