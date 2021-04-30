NFL Day 2 Mock Draft

They’re going to keep drafting players Friday night, so we are too. A look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out...

ROUND 2

33. Jacksonville: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Interesting that Urban Meyer took the second running back before the safety—value be damned—but Moehrig was the best safety in the draft and slid considerably after five quarterbacks mucked up the first round. Jacksonville gets, essentially, a third first-round pick here at the top of the second.

34. N.Y. Jets: Azeez Ojulari, edge, Georgia

The Jets need an edge rusher to book-end Carl Lawson. Ojulari is a bit undersized, but he’s a pure edge burner who fits perfectly in Robert Saleh’s Wide-9 front.

35. Atlanta: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

New defensive coordinator Dean Pees knows the importance of being strong up the middle, and Barmore, who wrecked the college football playoffs, could be a perfect fit alongside Grady Jarrett.

36. Miami (from Houston): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

A stunner slipping out of Round 1, Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to cover like a defensive back would give Brian Flores a lot of flexibility at the linebacker level.

37. Philadelphia: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

The Eagles have never put a premium on linebackers, but Nick Sirianni brought defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with him from Indy, and those two saw firsthand the value of a big-time linebacker in Darius Leonard. Cox isn’t at Leonard’s level—he struggles to get through traffic—but his speed is perfect for Gannon’s fast-flowing defense.

38. Cincinnati: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

He might be a guard, or he might challenge stopgap veteran Riley Reiff at tackle. But either way, Eichenberg’s big-school pedigree will appeal to the Bengals’ brass, and Notre Dame linemen have an excellent track record overall.

39. Carolina: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

For the first time in the Matt Rhule Era, the Panthers draft an offensive player! Jenkins needs to become more refined to go with his brute physicality, but he has a great chance to provide an answer at left tackle for a team that hasn’t had stability there since the Jordan Gross days.

40. Denver: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

The Broncos can’t be banking on Ja’Wuan James anymore; Mayfield, however, can be the answer as their bookend for Garett Bolles.

41. Detroit: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

The Lions (rightly) didn’t pass on Penei Sewell in Round 1, but they’re still in desperate need of receivers. Moore can separate and plays bigger than his size in traffic. He would mesh nicely as a catch-and-run weapon for Jared Goff.

42. N.Y. Giants: Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

Sources in New York say Dave Gettleman has an affinity for hog mollies. After trading down for the first time as a GM, Gettleman gets back to his roots with Davis, who has NFL bloodlines (he’s the grandson of Hall of Fame Packers defensive lineman Willie Davis) and should immediately step into Kevin Zeitler’s old spot at right guard.

43. San Francisco: Richie Grant, S, UCF

Jaquiski Tartt has had a rash of injuries over the past few seasons. Grant, an undersized but all-around solid and aggressive safety, would at least an important third safety if not a starter in San Francisco.

44. Dallas: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

The Cowboys continue to restock on defense, where Onwuzurike’s ability to get upfield could remind new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of his former star in Atlanta, Grady Jarrett.

45. Jacksonville (from Minnesota): Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

The Jaguars have Shaquil Griffin and C.J. Henderson on the outside, and Samuel would fit nicely as a quality cover man in the slot.

46. New England: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

A big linebacker who flashed the ability to cover and blitz on occasion, Browning fits the mold for a Patriots team that got a chilling look at life after Dont’a Hightower last season.

47. L.A. Chargers: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

The Chargers signed Jared Cook as a stopgap after losing Hunter Henry in free agency, but Freiermuth would provide a long-term target over the middle for Justin Herbert.

48. Las Vegas: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

The Raiders addressed their lack of an edge-rushing presence by signing Yannick Ngakoue, but the interior line is thin. Nixon is a bit of a late-bloomer, but he’s a rare mover for a 300-pounder with the ability to get upfield. He was dominant at times at Iowa.

49. Arizona: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid asks its receivers to win one-on-one battles in iso routes, and considering they often play four-wide it’s imperative the Cardinals add talent at receiver. Marshall dominated as a big slot receiver at LSU and would fit nicely in the old Larry Fitzgerald role.

50. Miami: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

The Dolphins have loaded up with weapons for Tua, signing Will Fuller and drafting Jaylen Waddle; now they need to solidify the front five in front of him. Dickerson is coming off an ACL tear, but assuming he returns to 100% health he would soon overtake Matt Skura on the depth chart (add your own obligatory and exaggerated “10-year starter” claim here).

51. Washington: Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

Molden might not have the size and speed to hold up as a boundary receiver, but he’s a quality player inside who’s instincts and football character will win over a coaching staff.

52. Chicago: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Kyle Fuller was a surprise cap casualty, and aging Desmond Trufant is not the answer opposite second-year man Jaylon Johnson. Campbell had an up-and-down career at Georgia, but few can match his athletic profile as a big, fast and fluid cover man.

53. Tennessee: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

After losing Corey Davis in free agency, the Titans would do well to add Wallace, a fast and feisty receiver who would complement A.J. Brown nicely.

54. Indianapolis: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

The Colts still need to find an answer at left tackle after Anthony Castonzo’s retirement. Cosmi can be a little segmented in his movements, but his length and light feet give him a chance to become a quality blindside blocker.

55. Pittsburgh: Quinn Meinerz, G, Whitewater (Wisc.)

The Steelers traded up for a running back in Round 1, but their offensive line remains a huge question mark. Meinerz is the kind of mauling interior lineman who could thrive in an offense that wants to reassert its physicality.

56. Seattle: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

After losing Shaquil Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, cornerback is an obvious need for the Seahawks. Melifonwu is a classic “Seattle-style” (a little over 6’ 2” with 32-inch arms).

57. L.A. Rams: Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Sean McVay has been desperate to find stability at center, but hasn’t been able to find it since John Sullivan’s retirement. Myers could provide the long-term answer in L.A.

58. Kansas City (from Baltimore): Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

He doesn’t have prototypical X-receiver size, but Brown is a burner and the kind of downfield threat who could do major damage with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

59. Cleveland: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

He’d be more of a luxury pick for a Browns offense that doesn’t use three receivers often, but while Moore is undersized he’s special with the ball in his hands. He could do some damage in a gadget role and as a return specialist with a chance to become a more refined receiver over the next few seasons.

60. New Orleans: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

The Saints were much better defensively after adding Kwon Alexander last season, and Bolton brings similar speed and aggressiveness at the second level. He’d fit nicely alongside Demario Davis.

61. Buffalo: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

The Bills came up empty in their search for a tight end in free agency, but Tremble could become the answer. He was underused as a receiver at Notre Dame, but his athleticism suggests untapped potential as a pass-catcher, and he will play with an edge as a blocker.

62. Green Bay: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

A savvy route runner and catch-and-run threat, St. Brown’s well-rounded game and advanced approach would give him a chance to be an early contributor in Green Bay (where he would also push older brother Equanimeous down the depth chart).

63. Kansas City (from Baltimore): Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

The Chiefs addressed every O-line spot except right tackle this offseason. Trey Lance’s blindside protector, Radunz might need a year to adjust to the NFL, but he has the potential to become a longterm answer at right tackle.

64. Tampa Bay: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Robinson thrived as a slot corner in college but has the size and physical traits to play the outside. He’d have a chance to develop while providing depth for a solid defensive backfield in Tampa.

ROUND 3

65. Jacksonville: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Urban Meyer spent the opening portion of the draft selecting a 7-on-7 All-Star team, but now the real work begins. Defensive coordinator Joe Cullen desperately needs some help stopping the run, and some effort needs to go into maximizing the talented Josh Allen off the edge. Tufele isn’t going to provide a ton of position versatility, but the Jaguars have enough outside projects anyway.

66. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets): Joseph Ossai, edge, Texas

The Vikings picked up two Day 2 picks by trading down with the Jets on Thursday; they didn’t have a second-rounder because of the Yannick Ngakoue trade with Jacksonville last summer. They get a chance to get that bookend to Danielle Hunter in Ossai, who’s raw as a pass rusher after playing stack linebacker early in his career, but has the kind of physical traits co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson can mold and maximize.

67. Houston: Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

The Texans need a total rebuild on defense. If new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith is installing a scheme heavy on Cover-2 concepts, Houston would desperately need an upgrade in the pass rush. Weaver isn’t an edge burner, but he is a polished face-up pass rusher who can make an early impact.

68. Atlanta: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Atlanta needs to spend Day 2 building up on the defensive side of the ball, and that includes finding depth in the defensive backfield. Rochell is one of the most intriguing players in the draft, a rare athlete oozing with confidence who dominated small-school competition, but who needs refinement before he becomes an NFL contributor.

69. Cincinnati: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

The Bengals added Chidobe Awuzie on the boundary and Mike Hilton in the slot this offseason, but the search for quality corners should continue. Joseph is fast and fluid, and his long arms allow him to play bigger than his listed size. He’s the kind of high-upside prospect the Bengals should try to develop before they turn to free agency again.

70. Philadelphia: Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

The Eagles were hoping to land a cornerback like Stokes in the second round but had to settle for value elsewhere. Wilson can play any of the three cornerback spots and was asked to be physical often in college, operating in plenty of press man.

71. Denver: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

A former quarterback, Surratt has settled nicely into a life as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can remain on the field during passing downs and shift at times to a box safety role. Vic Fangio’s defenses have always been at their best when he has rangy linebackers manning the middle of the field, and Surratt could push Josey Jewell for playing time by the second half of 2021.

72. Detroit: Carlos Basham Jr, DE, Wake Forest

The Lions could use all the pass rush help they can get. Basham was discussed as a first-round prospect in the days leading up to the draft, breaking out in 2019 with an 11-sack season. Basham also had a stunning 18 tackles for loss in his last full season. Dan Campbell would surely appreciate Basham’s high-energy, heavy-handed style.

73. Carolina: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami-Fla.

Ian Thomas wasn’t the answer to replace Greg Olsen, and Dan Arnold is not a long-term solution. Jordan, however, could emerge as a serious threat working up the seam in Joe Brady’s offense.

74. Washington (from San Francisco): Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Chase Roullier had another solid season last year but Rivera wants to continue replenishing the depth of the offensive interior. This team will be all about ball control and turning the game over to their immensely talented defense in 2021.

75. Dallas: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Running a Dan Quinn defense requires investing in heady playmakers who can shift throughout the defensive backfield. Holland can easily flip to the slot and broke up a ton of passes during his time with the Ducks, providing some semblance of comfort to a threadbare secondary.

76. N.Y. Giants: Ronnie Perkins, edge, Oklahoma

The Giants need a presence on the edge after doubling down on their efforts to bolster Daniel Jones in the first. Perkins may not have the ideal size or bend, but coordinator Patrick Graham is developing a reputation as a chess master and can put him in the right spot.

77. L.A. Chargers: Alim McNiel, DT, N.C. State

The Chargers could use more of a presence over the center to bolster their run support system. McNiel also rushed the passer effectively in 2018 and 2019.

78. Minnesota: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

The Vikings would love the chance to develop a player behind Kirk Cousins so that they could eventually get themselves out of this Kirk Cousins pay-as-you-go-fully-guaranteed process. While Mills isn’t supplanting Cousins any time soon, he has as much upside as any of the Day 2 quarterbacks available.

79. Las Vegas (from Arizona): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Werner can slide across multiple positions and has the ability to drop into zone coverage. Gus Bradley needs linebackers who are more than just run stuffers, and Vegas has struggled to amass a platoon good enough to make his Seahawks-inspired defense work.

80. Las Vegas: Jackson Carman, G, Clemson

The Raiders plan on using Round 1 pick Alex Leatherwood at right tackle, but they still have question marks on the interior line. Carman would come in and compete for a job immediately in Las Vegas, where Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock continue to turn over an expensive and successful veteran unit. At some point, even with Derek Carr’s quick release, the Raiders will need to hit on some cheap talent.

81. Miami: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

If Williams lasts this long, it would be a slam dunk for the position-needy Dolphins. He’s a slashing, violent runner and quality pass protector who can stay on the field for third downs and not get overmatched. His highlight tape in college is best watched with a pair of boxing gloves on.

82. Washington: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

It’s a rule that you cannot have Ryan Fitzpatrick without a developmental QB project behind him. Washington is committed to the Fitzpatrick experience this year, but Trask is another player that nearly worked his way into the first-round conversation this year.

83. Chicago: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

If Ryan Pace were able to hit on both a quarterback and a wide receiver in the middle rounds of this draft, it might represent one of the most significant turnarounds in the history of public opinion. A converted defensive back still picking up on the nuances of the position, Eskridge is an electric mover with plenty of speed, a great piece for Matt Nagy’s offense.

84. Dallas (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Dan Quinn lands a 6’ 1” cornerback out of Stanford with great hands and a nose for picking off footballs. Sound familiar? It’s worth a shot. Dallas wanted a cornerback at the top of the draft but after getting edged by the Broncos and Panthers, they settled for some mid-round fliers.

85. Tennessee: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

An interesting player in that he missed most of 2019 with an injury and opted out in 2020. As NFL.com noted, Little was a former five-star prospect rated at the top of his position, and this is the perfect time for the TItans to take a chance on a player who can compete for their right tackle spot.

86. Minnesota (from Seattle via N.Y. Jets): Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

After letting go of Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings need to find a second tight end to run a lot of their base offense, which features more multiple tight end looks than almost any team in football. Long can make the tough catches over the middle, and if the blocking improves, he’ll nestle into a rewarding spot amid Kirk Cousins’ progressions.

87. Pittsburgh: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Mond could be one of the highest-upside quarterbacks in this draft. Initially discussed as a fourth-round pick or later, Mond’s star began to rise after a solid senior season and an eye-opening pro day that showcased his arm talent. Pittsburgh extended Mason Rudolph, but they need more upside down the road than Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

88. L.A. Rams: Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State

In 2019, Wade lined up almost exclusively in the slot for the Buckeyes and positioned himself as a potential first-round pick. He struggled badly as a boundary corner last season, but with the Rams losing Troy Hill in free agency, Wade could provide the answer inside (and it doesn’t hurt that L.A. found a sixth-round steal from Ohio State in Jordan Fuller last year).

89. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

A stout defensive tackle who, when the play breaks wide open, can chase down a running back or mobile quarterback if need be. Cleveland needs as many run stuffers as they can get their paws on.

90. Minnesota (from Baltimore): Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

With approximately 8,000 picks in the next two drafts, the Vikings can take a chance on Cisco, a rangy free safety who is a question mark coming off an ACL injury. He logged a ton of turnovers while with the Orange, and can bring a little bit of high energy noisemaking into a sleepy Vikings secondary. Mike Zimmer needs some athletes as he replenishes the defense, getting younger and faster.

89. Cleveland: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

The Browns have already done a great job studying themselves against the run this offseason with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney. Moses gives them another strong presence as the Steelers add Najee Harris and the Ravens continue doubling down on the run. Moses looked like a potential first-rounder until an up-and-down 2020 season while working his way back from an ACL tear.

92. Green Bay: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

See, Aaron Rodgers? The Packers care! This is part of a long-term plan to replenish the offensive line as they go, especially after their struggle to protect Rodgers in the NFC title game loss to Tampa. Hudson is super athletic, and with a year of seasoning could develop into a special blocker, especially when the play gets to the second level.

93. Buffalo: Trey Smith, G, Tennessee

While Cody Ford develops at right guard, Trey Smith can come in right away and compete with Jon Feliciano at the left guard spot. The Bills cannot afford to lose that sense of harmony up front, especially as Josh Allen’s confidence in his play extension ability grows.

94. Baltimore (from Kansas City): Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe won’t play forever. The Ravens are talented but older up front and will need to begin churning, especially as the mid season wear and tear hits some of their veteran players. Williams logged 10 sacks over his two final seasons with the Bulldogs.

95. Tampa Bay: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Another luxury pick you can make if you just won the Super Bowl. Tom Brady loves a good YAC machine, and Atwell is the kind of receiver who can take a bubble screen to the house in almost any situation. He is one of the fastest players in the draft but available this late due to his lack of size (5’ 8”, 149 pounds).

96. New England: Shakur Brown, DB, Michigan State

Depending on what Bill Belichick decides to do with some of the other pieces in his secondary, he’ll need immediate reinforcements. The Patriots are built from the back to the front, and Brown gives them a versatile ball hawk who picked off five passes last year for the Spartans.

97. L.A. Chargers: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

The Chargers have done a fine job surviving (and thriving) beyond Melvin Gordon. Carter gives them depth at the position and an effective rusher who gained more than five yards per carry in college.

98. New Orleans: Jalen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

The Saints lost Sheldon Rankins to free agency this offseason and invested on the edge in the first round. Twyman is a bit small but is feisty, logging 10.5 sacks during his last full season at Pitt.

99. Dallas: Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

The Cowboys have it as good as it gets at guard, but Cleveland is too big and too nasty to pass up. If they’re going to rebuild this offensive line brick by brick, he’s worth a mid-round flier.

100. Tennessee: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

A hard-nosed tackler and capable blitzer, McGrone is the kind of linebacker Mike Vrabel can appreciate, and the athlete any blitz happy coordinator could make good use of.

101. Detroit (from L.A. Rams): Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

The Lions look in-state for some desperately needed help on offense. Collins is big—6’ 4”—and can handle himself quite well in physical situations. A kneecap biter, one might say.

102. San Francisco: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

St-Juste doesn’t have a ton of experience at the position but can develop over time, maturing when some critical contracts expire elsewhere in the secondary.

103. L.A. Rams: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

While Rice doesn’t look crazy fast on tape, he always seems to reach the running back taking the outlet pass. He manages to get a hand in front of the tight end dragging a route into his coverage area.

104. Baltimore: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

He looks like a Madden create-a-player at a tall 6’ 3” in Florida State’s secondary, an attacking and athletic box safety who has to prove he can stay healthy.

105. New Orleans: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

After taking a pass-rusher in the first round (and, in this mock draft, scraping the linebacker and interior defensive line markets), the Saints try to hit on a mid-round wide receiver, adding a wrinkle to their talented but aging offense. Rodgers is the kind of multi-purpose weapon Sean Payton could have a lot of fun with.