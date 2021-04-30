Rams GM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Draft From Home

SI.com
Rams GM Les Snead Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Draft From Home

As the Rams prepare to make their first selection in the 2021 NFL draft on Day 2, general manager Les Snead told reporters Thursday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Snead and head coach Sean McVay both had close contact with someone who later tested positive. They found out on Monday, then Snead tested positive Thursday morning, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. McVay tested negative.

Snead said that he was experiencing symptoms and is in a "good spot" right now. He was days away from receiving his second vaccination dose.

Because of the positive test, Snead will not join the rest of the Rams contingent at the team's draft headquarters in Malibu, Calif., and instead will work remotely from his garage. The team unveiled plans earlier this week to conduct their draft in a 9,000-square foot beach house, complete with a pool and views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Rams' first pick in this year's draft is pick No. 57 late in the second round. The team's first-round pick this year went to the Jaguars in the Jalen Ramsey trade, who used it to take running back Travis Etienne. The Rams also traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023—along with a third-round pick this year—to the Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

