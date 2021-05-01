Bucs Select Houston LB Grant Stuard as Mr. Irrelevant

NFL
Buccaneers Select Houston's Grant Stuard as Mr. Irrelevant

Meet this year's Mr. Irrelevant, Grant Stuard.

Tampa Bay selected the Houston linebacker with its last choice, ending the three-day draft with the No. 259 overall pick. 

The title "Mr. Irrelevant" was coined in 1976 when former USC and Colts wide receiver Paul Salata created a series of events known as "Irrelevant Week" to celebrate the final pick. From there, the tradition continued. 

Salata had the honor of announcing the final pick until 2013, and from there, his daughter continued the tradition starting in 2014. 

Dayton wide receiver Kelvin Kirk was the first crowned Mr. Irrelevant when the Steelers selected him No. 487 overall in the 1976 draft, and the titleholder from last year's draft is Tae Crowder, whom the Giants selected. 

However, probably the most notable Mr. Irrelevant is (ironically) a Buccaneer. The 2021 Super Bowl featured a Mr. Irrelevant for the first time as Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop took the field. 

Stuard stepped up big for the Cougars as a sophomore in 2018, leading the team with 11 special teams tackles. He made 30 stops overall in 13 games while only starting once that season. But, Stuard also stepped in at running back late in the year due to injuries at that position. 

During the following season, he led the team with 97 tackles, 9.5 for loss, and broke up four passes in 12 games as a full-time starter. And in 2020 as a senior, Stuard tallied a team-high 61 tackles. 

