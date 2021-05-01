Texans Draft Davis Mills Amid Uncertainty at QB

Texans Draft Davis Mills in Third Round With Uncertainty at QB

The Texans used its first pick of the 2021 NFL draft on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round. Houston's first and second round selections were dealt as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade back in 2019.

With Deshaun Watson's status uncertain, it's not surprising the Texans are adding to the QB room. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Prior to Watson's legal issues, he expressed his frustrations with team brass and reportedly asked to be traded.

Mills was the eighth quarterback selected in the first 67 draft picks in this year's draft, and the third passer selected on Day 2.

The Norcross, Ga., native threw for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions while averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt in 11 starts in his college career.

Mills redshirted for the Cardinal in 2017 before backing up K.J. Costello in 2018. In his redshirt sophomore season in 2019, he made six starts and threw for more than 1,900 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his final season at Stanford, Mills threw for 1,508 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 66.2% percent of his passes. The junior threw for seven touchdowns and three interceptions on the year.

Mills is the highest-drafted Stanford quarterback since former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was drafted No. 1 in the 2012 NFL draft.

The Texans finished the 2020 season 4-12 and third in the AFC South behind the Titans and the Colts.

