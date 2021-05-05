NFL Giving Super Bowl LVI Tickets to Vaccinated Fans

The NFL is giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in an effort to get citizens vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new initiative was announced on Wednesday in partnership with the White House COVID Response Team and Global Citizen.

Details on how to win the Super Bowl tickets will be announced on Saturday night during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show. The concert will be broadcast nationally on multiple networks, including ABC, CBS and FOX.

Over three million vaccinations have been given out at 21 NFL stadiums and facilities in 2021, per a league release. The NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February.

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2022.