Tebow Jags Jersey Tops NFL Shop's Top-Selling Items

A day after signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars, Tim Tebow's jersey and apparel rose to the No. 1 spot of NFL Shop's merchandise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that NFL Shop's top five selling items were all related to Tebow. Those items include the Tebow men's jersey, women's jersey, men's T-shirt, women's T-shirt and his youth jersey.

Tebow has now claimed a top-selling jersey with multiple teams in two different sports that include the Broncos, Eagles and the Mets in professional sports career.

Tebow, who wore No. 15 at the University of Florida and during his stint with the Broncos, is wearing No. 85 with his new team. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew occupies his old number.

Tebow's merchandise is currently outselling this year's rookie jerseys as well as Tom Brady's red Buccaneers jersey with the Super Bowl patch.

An orange alternate jersey for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields ranks sixth.

Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida, spent three seasons in the NFL—two seasons with the Broncos and one season with the Jets—throwing for a total of 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tebow played with the Patriots in the 2013 preseason and the Eagles in the 2015 preseason, but he was released before the regular season each time.

Tebow, who has never played at the tight end position, will compete for a roster spot with other Jaguars tight ends Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell and Tyler Davis. Tebow last appeared in a regular-season NFL game on Dec. 30, 2012, a game where he played one offensive snap for the Jets.

In February, Tebow retired from the Mets' minor league system after four years in baseball. In three professional seasons, Tebow posted a .223/.299/.338 slash line with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 107 RBIs in 287 games.

