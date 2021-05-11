Kenny Mayne Leaving ESPN After Being Reportedly Being Asked To Take Pay Cut

1. Sports fans have this certain affection for a group of SportsCenter anchors from the show’s glory days. And by glory days, we mean, before the internet was popular.

The people in this group were not only talented but they had the responsibility of giving us all of our sports news. It was newspapers and SportsCenter back in the day.

So when someone from that group moves on from ESPN, it causes feelings of melancholy. Whether you were a huge fan of the anchor or just a casual fan, the departure always drums up a sense of nostalgia.

That was the case on Monday when Kenny Mayne announced that his last appearance on SportsCenter and on ESPN would be on May 24.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN offered Mayne a new contract but at a reduced salary.

As Marchand noted, the days of ESPN paying SportsCenter anchors big salaries are going to end. The business has changed and SportsCenter doesn’t have the cache it once did; we are in a time when it’s all about personality-driven content and a shift to streaming.

But, it would seem Mayne would be a great fit for both of these things, so it’s odd that ESPN couldn’t come up with a way to make something work. You can make the argument that after 27 years of service at ESPN, Mayne should not have to take a pay cut, but business is business.

One thing that’s different about the current times, though, is there is life after ESPN for talent.

Rich Eisen and Dan Patrick proved a long time ago that it was possible for former SC anchors to make new careers elsewhere, but it’s even easier for talent to carve out roles for themselves now more than ever because of the options with streaming outlets, podcasts, social media, etc.

Mayne should have no problem bouncing back considering his unique talent. It almost seems as if Mayne was too original and not cookie-cutter enough for ESPN.

Mayne has been with ESPN since 1994, when he got hired after sending this letter to then ESPN president John Walsh.

You have seen a lot of Mayne tributes over the past 24 hours and will continue to do so. None will perfectly encapsulate Mayne’s personality and humor than that letter.

It should also be noted that it’s rare in this business that you never hear anything negative about someone. But Mayne was someone who seemed universally loved. And that was apparent in the outpouring of messages that came yesterday from colleagues and former colleagues.

2. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may or may not be rekindling their romance from years ago, but the former couple spent some time together in Montana recently after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez became official.

Naturally, this was ripe fodder for Twitter.

3. This was truly an awful segment and discussion, so if I had to sit through it, so you do.

This is the correct take on the "Tebow is taking a spot away from someone" argument.

4. The NFL Network's schedule release show tomorrow night will be THREE, count 'em, THREE hours.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mayne and Marshawn Lynch made magic together during Lynch's rookie season in Buffalo.

