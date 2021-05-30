Report: Seahawks Discussing Julio Jones Trade With Falcons

Sports Illustrated home
What Are the Best Potential Landing Spots for Julio Jones?
Report: Seahawks in Talks with Falcons Over Julio Jones Trade

The Seahawks are reportedly in discussions with the Falcons over a trade for seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Jones and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson have also reportedly held phone conversations over the possibility of playing together.

 Russini reported on Thursday that Jones is set to be traded as early as this upcoming week and that the Falcons have already received an offer of a future first-round pick on the table. The Seahawks don't have a first-round pick in 2022 after sending it to the New York Jets in a trade for safety Jamal Adams last offseason.

Jones, 32, will enter the season with the third-most catches of all active receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown. On Monday, the former first-round pick out of Alabama confirmed his exit from Atlanta on Fox Sports 1 after requesting a trade earlier in the spring.

"I'm out of there," Jones told Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe on Monday when asked about his future in Atlanta.

The Titans have also been in talks with the Falcons over a potential trade, Russini reported.

