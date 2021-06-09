Peyton Manning to be Inducted Into Broncos Ring of Fame

The Sheriff will be immortalized at Mile High.

The Broncos have announced that legendary quarterback Peyton Manning has been unanimously selected to be the newest addition to the team's Ring of Fame.

"It comes as no surprise that Peyton Manning was unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said. "His four seasons in Denver were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history.

"When Peyton arrived in 2012, his impact and standard was felt throughout our team, the entire organization and in the community. Coming back from a serious injury—with a new team in a new city—to not only win MVP but to have one of the greatest single seasons ever by any player was a remarkable feat."

Although he only spent four seasons in Denver, he still shattered records and won several individual awards. After suffering a serious neck injury with the Colts and signing with the Broncos thereafter, he won the 2012 Comeback Player of the Year Award, the 2013 MVP award and won a Super Bowl in 2015 before retiring immediately after.

"When I came to Denver back in 2012, it was exactly how I thought it would be—a first class franchise with a winning tradition and incredible fan support in a great community," Manning said in a statement. "There were a lot of unknowns coming off an injury with a new team. Once I got my confidence, we want on a heckuva run and never looked back."

In 2013 he broke the single-season record for passing yards (5,477 yards) and touchdowns (55), records that still stand today. He also led Indianapolis to a Super Bowl appearance.

Manning is also scheduled to be inducted into the Naismith Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8. The five-time MVP will reportedly be inducted into the Ring of Fame on Oct. 31 when the Broncos host the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This isn't the first ring of honor for Manning, though. He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Colts and was selected to their Ring of Fame in 2017.

He is the only Bronco to be inducted this year.

