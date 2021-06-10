Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jace Sternberger Reveals Drinking, Anti-Depressants Led to NFL Suspension

Author:
Publish date:

Following the announcement of his two-game suspension due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Packers tight end Jace Sternberger revealed that he drank while on anti-depressants, causing him to fall asleep at the wheel in February 2020.

He said that he first alerted his teammates and coaches, and apologized to the Packers organization. 

"It is never okay to drink and get behind the wheel," Sternberger wrote. "Over the past 16 months, I've been going to therapy and continuously working to be a better person. I will never ignore my mistakes, I have owned up to my poor decision and accept the consequences." 

The tight end will miss regular-season games at New Orleans and against Detroit before he's eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster Sept. 21.

Sternberger was a third-round choice in 2019, and has played 18 games with one start in two seasons. He's tallied just 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

More NFL News:

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Bo Schembechler stands in front of the Michigan logo
College Football

Bo Schembechler Was a Flawed Man, Not Hero, of His Time

Michigan's winningest football coach was one of many sports figures hailed as larger than life. His son has helped us see he's just another man, as they all are.

Jace Sternberger
NFL

NFL Suspends Sternberger for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Jace Sternberger revealed that he drank while on anti-depressants, causing him to fall asleep at the wheel in February 2020.

russell wilson
NFL

Russell Wilson Denies Requesting Trade From Seattle

After a tumultuous offseason flooded with trade rumors, the Seahawks' franchise QB reaffirmed his commitment to Seattle.

College football field
Play
College Football

What a 12-Team CFP Field Would've Looked Like in the Past

If we applied the new recommendation to the first seven editions of the CFP, what would the matchups have been?

dCOVscout_Hnologo (1)
MLB

Tragedy and Hope: An All-Time MLB Prospect, an All-Time MLB Scout and a Pop Fly

Since 1974, one of the great scouts in MLB history has been haunted by his role in a young superstar’s demise.

College Football Playoff expansion
Play
College Football

College Football Looks to Be Getting Playoff Expansion Right

In a refreshing turn for a sport that specializes in half-baked ideas, its 12-team CFP plan is a solid one.

University of Michigan logo
Play
College Football

Survivors Detail Michigan Doctor's Abuse, Bo's Knowledge

Matt Schembechler, Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson shared graphic details of Michigan's Dr. Anderson sexual abuse and Bo Schembechler's alleged knowledge.