NFL Suspends Sternberger for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Following the announcement of his two-game suspension due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Packers tight end Jace Sternberger revealed that he drank while on anti-depressants, causing him to fall asleep at the wheel in February 2020.

He said that he first alerted his teammates and coaches, and apologized to the Packers organization.

"It is never okay to drink and get behind the wheel," Sternberger wrote. "Over the past 16 months, I've been going to therapy and continuously working to be a better person. I will never ignore my mistakes, I have owned up to my poor decision and accept the consequences."

The tight end will miss regular-season games at New Orleans and against Detroit before he's eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster Sept. 21.

Sternberger was a third-round choice in 2019, and has played 18 games with one start in two seasons. He's tallied just 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

