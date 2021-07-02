Cowboys to Be Featured on 'Hard Knocks'

Sports Illustrated home
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

The Cowboys will be the featured team on the latest installment of HBO's Hard Knocks, according to an NFL announcement.

The popular HBO series will return for a 20th season in 2021, once again taking viewers inside the life of players and coaches at an NFL training camp. This year will mark the Cowboys' third appearance on Hard Knocks after Dallas was featured on the show in '02 and '08. 

The first episode of the new Hard Knocks season will air Tuesday, Aug. 10. The last of five episodes will air Sept. 7, two days before the Cowboys kick off their 2021 season against the Buccaneers. 

“Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them,” NFL films executive Ken Rodgers told The Hollywood Reporter. “Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as 'America’s Team' is paired with uniquely interesting story lines.”

The Ravens served as the inaugural Hard Knocks team in 2001 after they won their first Super Bowl in team history. But Hard Knocks hasn't exactly served as a preview of winning football in recent years. None of the Raiders, Browns nor Buccaneers reached the playoffs after being featured on Hard Knocks in '17–19, though the Chargers and Rams combined for a 17–15 record in '20 after a joint appearance on the show last year.

The Cowboys finished third in the NFC East at 6–10 last season, as quarterback Dak Prescott missed most of the season due to an ankle injury. Dallas has not reached the Super Bowl since 1995.

