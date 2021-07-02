Report: Gordon Files for Reinstatement After Suspension

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Josh Gordon Files for NFL Reinstatement From Indefinite Suspension

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to land on a team by training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Over the last three months, the league has randomly drug tested Gordon and he has successfully passed all of the tests, per Schefter. 

After the league suspended Gordon indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, he was conditionally reinstated in December 2020. Gordon was slated to practice with the Seahawks in the final two weeks of the season. However, his reinstatement was rescinded in January.  

Per ESPN, Gordon experienced a setback in his substance abuse recovery. After the NFL rescinded his statement, Gordon teamed up with former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league in February 2021. He played with the Zappers until the team was eliminated in the playoffs. 

In March, Gordon appeared on the Adam Schefter Podcast, saying that he's training and surrounding himself with a good support system in his family and friends.

The veteran wide receiver who has been suspended six times since 2013, signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks before the start of the 2020 season but if the NFL reinstates him, Gordon would become a free agent. 

