Report: Josh Gordon Still on Exempt List, Not Eligible to Play for Seahawks Yet

One day after activating Gordon with hopes he would play against the Rams on Sunday, the veteran receiver's return to the field has hit another road block and it is unclear when he will be able to play.

On Monday, the Seahawks activated receiver Josh Gordon from the commissioner's exempt list believing he would be eligible to practice and play against the Rams this week. However, barring a quick change, that won't happen.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Gordon and Seattle were informed by the NFL on Tuesday that the veteran wideout still hasn't satisfied all of the conditions of his reinstatement. As a result, for now, he's not eligible to practice or play in games but can continue to participate in team meetings and individual workouts.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Gordon has had another substance abuse-related setback, which led to his return to the commissioner's exempt list and now once again clouds his NFL future.

Gordon initially joined the Seahawks last November after the organization was claimed him off waivers. Quickly earning respect from coaches and teammates for his work ethic, he emerged as the team's No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in five games, catching seven passes for 139 yards and moving the chains for six first down conversions.

Following a Week 15 win over the Panthers, Gordon received his fifth suspension from the NFL for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy. He remained in the Pacific Northwest throughout the suspension and maintained contact with coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, and others.

The 29-year old Gordon ultimately re-signed with the Seahawks on Sept. 3, but the league didn't announce he would be reinstated from indefinite suspension until earlier this month. While all of the conditions of reinstatement weren't made public, reports indicated he would be allowed to return to practice this week.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Carroll made it clear Seattle intended for Gordon to suit up and make an immediate impact against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend as the team pushes for an NFC West title.

"We gotta get him on the practice field and see what he looks like," Carroll said. "He's been working out really hard and I've been able to watch his workouts on video a couple times to see he's in really good shape. He's really big and strong too, so we're excited to see how he does. But we're planning during the week like he has a chance to contribute."

Instead, Gordon's status with just two weeks left in the regular season remains unclear. It's a major blow for a Seattle offense that has been sputtering as of late and could use another quality weapon for Wilson on the outside for the final stretch.

With Gordon not counting against the 53-man roster after all, the Seahawks currently only have Metcalf, Lockett, David Moore, and Freddie Swain available at the receiver position. Per a source, they are working on re-signing Penny Hart, who cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released to create room for Gordon.

Since he was waived on Monday, Hart should be eligible to immediately practice again for the Seahawks if re-signed. The second-year receiver has played 18 offensive snaps this season, catching one pass for three yards and rushing one time for 19 yards. He also has four tackles on special teams in eight games.

If Hart isn't re-signed or somehow isn't eligible to play in Week 16, Seattle does have John Ursua, Cody Thompson, and undrafted rookie Aaron Fuller available to promote from the practice squad. All three players participated in training camp for the Seahawks and have remained on the 16-player squad throughout the season.

As for Gordon, in the likely best case scenario, he could play in the season finale against the 49ers, which will be played in Glendale, Ariz. due to COVID-19 regulations in Santa Clara County. But with this latest bombshell coming from the league office, returning to the playing field should be the least of everyone's concerns.