Gordon Teams Up With Manziel in Startup Football League

Josh Gordon Teams Up With Johnny Manziel in Startup Football League

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon has joined the Fan Controlled Football league's Zappers, and he'll have a familiar face throwing him the ball in the coming weeks.

Gordon will be joined by former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel upon signing with the Zappers. Manziel joined the new startup league in December after stints in the Alliance of American Football as well as the Canadian Football League.

Gordon last played in the NFL in 2019. He was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in December 2020 after a year-long suspension for violating its substance abuse policy, but he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list shortly thereafter. Gordon has been suspended six times since 2013, logging stints with the Browns and Patriots during his time on the field.

Manziel and Gordon briefly intersected in Cleveland in 2014 as Gordon played the final five games of the season. Manziel logged just eight starts in two seasons with the Browns, throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 2015 as Gordon served a year-long suspension. Gordon reached the Pro Bowl in 2013, leading the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards.

Perhaps the pair of former teammates can find success together in the FCF. The Atlanta-based league broadcasts all games on Twitch, where fans can call plays and engage with coaches and team owners.

