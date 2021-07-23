Report: Thomas to Miss Start of Season After Ankle Surgery

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thomas reportedly underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June. Recovery time for the surgery is recommended as four months, per Rapoport.

Thomas, 28, has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since entering the league in 2016. He's tallied 510 catches in just 70 career games, setting the NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019. Thomas is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

The Saints have reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, though 2021 could be a tumultuous year for Sean Payton's team. Quarterback Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, leaving Taysom Hill and Jamies Winston as the two candidates to start under center in Week 1.

New Orleans will host the Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The game is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

More NFL Coverage:

• Mailbag: Can Big Ben Bounce Back? Will Darnold Break Out?

• It’s Really Time to Envision the End for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

• MAQB: Kyler Murray’s Pivotal Year