Report: Colts' Wentz, Nelson Trending to Play Week 1

Report: Colts' Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Trending to Play Week 1

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson are both trending toward playing in Week 1 against the Seahawks as they recover from recent foot injuries, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The team had announced that both Wentz and Nelson would be sidelined five-to-12 weeks after undergoing similar operations. Wentz underwent surgery on August 2 while Nelson underwent surgery on August 3.

As ESPN notes, the Colts hope to have a better indication of both players' rehabilitation status once they get past the two-week post-surgery point.

In Wentz's absence, sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger and 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason are now splitting first-team snaps in practice. Head coach Frank Reich had previously said that Eason was in the "driver's seat" to be the starter in Wentz's absence.

Wentz is in his first training camp with the Colts after an offseason trade from the Eagles. He spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Nelson, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has been named first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He has yet to miss a game in his NFL career.

