Report: NFL Suspends Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest

The NFL suspended free agent running back Derrius Guice for the first six games of the 2021 NFL regular season, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Guice's suspension stems from the domestic violence issues the running back has dealt with in the last year.

Between February and April 2020, Guice committed three separate domestic violence incidents against his girlfriend that includes pushing her on the ground, throwing her mobile device and strangling her until she was unconscious. In August 2020, Guice, 24, was charged in Loudon County with three counts and assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

In June, those charges were dropped against Guice as he reached an out-of-court agreement with his accuser. Guice spent the 2018-19 season with the Washington Football Team before the franchise waived him in August 2020 following his arrest on the multiple domestic violence charges.

Guice was also linked to a Title IX investigation at LSU, which led to former LSU football coach Les Miles to "mutually" part ways with Kansas after LSU released the 2013 sexual harassment investigation.

In April, LSU announced that it planned to ban Guice from the university's athletic program and remove his stats from the team's record books, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

Guice was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the WFT. He appeared in five games in two years in the league due to multiple knee injuries that include a torn ACL, torn meniscus and a MCL sprain.

