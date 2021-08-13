Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: NFL Suspends Derrius Guice for Six Games After Domestic Violence Arrest

Author:
Publish date:

The NFL suspended free agent running back Derrius Guice for the first six games of the 2021 NFL regular season, ESPN's Field Yates reports

Guice's suspension stems from the domestic violence issues the running back has dealt with in the last year. 

Between February and April 2020, Guice committed three separate domestic violence incidents against his girlfriend that includes pushing her on the ground, throwing her mobile device and strangling her until she was unconscious. In August 2020, Guice, 24, was charged in Loudon County with three counts and assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. 

In June, those charges were dropped against Guice as he reached an out-of-court agreement with his accuser. Guice spent the 2018-19 season with the Washington Football Team before the franchise waived him in August 2020 following his arrest on the multiple domestic violence charges.

Guice was also linked to a Title IX investigation at LSU, which led to former LSU football coach Les Miles to "mutually" part ways with Kansas after LSU released the 2013 sexual harassment investigation

In April, LSU announced that it planned to ban Guice from the university's athletic program and remove his stats from the team's record books, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich

Guice was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the WFT.  He appeared in five games in two years in the league due to multiple knee injuries that include a torn ACL, torn meniscus and a MCL sprain. 

More Derrius Guice Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Derrius Guice is being accused of raping two women during his freshman year at LSU.
NFL

Report: NFL Suspends Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest

Guice's suspension stems from the domestic violence issues the running back has dealt with in the last year.

Brentford beats Arsenal in the Premier League
Soccer

Brentford Opens Premier League Season By Beating Arsenal

The Bees were buzzing in their return to England's top flight, beating the Gunners, 2—0.

Jul 7, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) waving farewell to the Centre Court fans after losing to Hubert Hurkacz (POL) in the quarter finals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Play
Tennis

Federer on Return Date: 'Everything is Still a Bit Uncertain'

The US Open is at the end of August, but the tennis star has not said if he'll play after pulling out of this month’s Toronto Masters and Western & Southern Open.

ciryl-gane-weekly-takedown
MMA

What's Next for Ciryl Gane After Winning Interim Heavyweight Title?

Ciryl Gane on what comes after his dominating bout against Derrick Lewis, why the heavyweight division needs Jon Jones and more.

lewis brinson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ride The Hot Hand of Lewis Brinson

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

trevor bauer dodgers
MLB

Report: MLB Extends Bauer's Administrative Leave to Aug. 20

Trevor Bauer will not be returning to an MLB mound for at least the next week amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

MMA Gegard Mousasi
Play
Gambling

Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

MMA analyst Casey Olson previews this weekend's Bellator 264 & PFL 7 events with best bets & predictions

NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestling in the ring
Play
Wrestling

‘Forbidden Door’ Propped Open As Tanahashi Faces Archer

“I think, now more than ever, it’s important for all of pro wrestling to come together.”