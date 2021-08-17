Raiders to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination at Games

Sports Illustrated home
Raiders to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination at 2021 Home Games

The Raiders announced Monday they will require all spectators to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for home games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The new policy will begin during Las Vegas's first home game against the Ravens on Sept. 13. Raiders fans will not be required to wear a mask, creating the NFL's first "vaccine/no mask policy" for home spectators, per the team. 

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “After consultation with Gov. Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

The Raiders will have vaccine stations available at home games in 2021. All full-time employees of Las Vegas must be vaccinated per a team policy, though such a standard does not apply to the organization's players. The Falcons are currently the only NFL team with a 100 percent vaccination rate.

Season ticket holders who are not vaccinated are eligible to roll their tickets over to 2022, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore. Unvaccinated season ticket holders can also reportedly receive a full refund for their 2021 tickets.

