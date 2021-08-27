Philip Rivers Wins First Game as High School Head Coach

August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Philip Rivers Leads Alabama High School to Win in Coaching Debut

Author:
philip-rivers-colts

Former Colts and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers secured his first win as a head coach on Thursday as he guided St. Michael Catholic to a 49-0 win.

Rivers tallied 134 wins as an NFL quarterback across 17 seasons, landing him No. 8 on the all-time leaderboard. But Thursday's win with the Alabama high school appears to be one of the highlights of Rivers's football career. 

"It's the process that makes it awesome," Rivers said postgame. "Tonight was special. Shoot, I'm looking over and Dad's standing on the track, Mom's in the stands, my boys are spotting the ball, my brother is here coaching. ... It was that kind of night."

Rivers was hired as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala. in May 2020, with the role open for him at the conclusion of his NFL career. Rivers is now following in the footsteps of his father, Steve, who previously spent 25 years as a high school football coach in Alabama. 

SI Recommends

“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said upon being hired. "I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was."

"How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out."

Rivers, 39, was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career. He led the NFL in yards-per-attempt three times, and he retired after the 2020 season with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdowns. Rivers could make a potential return to the NFL in 2021, telling the Los Angeles Times "I have not completely ruled that out."

More NFL Coverage:

Copycatting the NFL’s Trendiest Offense Is Harder Than You Think
How Derrick Henry Handles a Workload That Should Ruin Him
Dak Prescott’s Heal Turn
The NFL’s Problems With the Deshaun Watson Investigation

YOU MAY LIKE

philip-rivers-colts
NFL

Philip Rivers Wins First Game as High School Head Coach

Philip Rivers is now 1–0 as a high school football coach after a 49-0 victory with St. Michael Catholic in Alabama.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00001
Photos

Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos of Tiger Woods

A collection of images from throughout his career so far.

stephen-curry-warriors-smile
NBA

Mailbag: Are the Warriors Serious Title Contenders?

We have hit a rare slow period in the NBA news cycle. We open up the mailbag to answer your remaining offseason questions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus for Man City
Soccer

Ronaldo Returns: Man United Brings Star Back From Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to the club where he rose to prominence, after securing a move away from Juve.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Tight End Rankings Explained

Ranking tight ends in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

djokovic-us-open-2021-seed-report
Tennis

2021 U.S. Open Seed Reports

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, including first round matches to watch, dark horses, upset specials and more.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park.
MLB

Scherzer Shows Padres What They're Still Missing

After stockpiling a mighty collection of arms over the last year-plus, San Diego can't match the one who got away.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.