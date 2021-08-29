Ravens Win Record 20th Preseason Game in a Row

With their 37–3 win against the Washington Football Team on Saturday, the Ravens have now won 20 preseason games in a row—the new unofficial record.

"It's lit," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We want to win at the end of the day, I don't care if it's preseason. We even compete against each other in practice and stuff like that and we want to win, so it's good just to keep winning for sure."

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was Sept. 3, 2015 against the Falcons and now they hold the unofficial record for longest preseason win streak in NFL history. The Ravens' winning streak is the longest since 1996, per Elias Sports, which is as far as their records go back.

Vince Lombardi's Packers held the longest preseason win streak in known history at 19, according to longtime NFL reporter and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin. And now, the Ravens are alone at 20.

Although it is an exhibition win streak, coach John Harbaugh still found the significance in the accomplishment.

"A lot of guys watching this on TV with their kids, you know, telling their kids about that accomplishment, the fact that they were a part of that," Harbaugh said. "That's the most meaningful thing I think. There are other aspects of it, but to me that's the thing that means the most."

