August 29, 2021
NFL
Report: Jets Acquire Shaq Lawson From Texans for Sixth-Round Pick

The Texans have reportedly traded linebacker Shaq Lawson to the Jets for a future sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Lawson will leave without playing a single regular-season snap for Houston after joining the Texans in March in a trade that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins. 

The former Clemson All-American was a Bills first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft before he joined the Dolphins in 2020 on a three-year deal worth $30 million. Lawson recorded 32 combined tackles and four sacks last season for Miami. 

It's been a busy summer for the Texans after previously trading Randall Cobb, John Reid and Keion Crossen. Meanwhile, the front office continues to shop quarterback Deshaun Watson with the team reportedly seeking three first-round picks and two second-round picks. 

