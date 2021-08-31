Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1M to Ida Relief Funds

The Ravens announced that they and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation are donating $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief funds, which will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

"The Ravens have a special connection with New Orleans, which is filled with wonderful people who are now in great need," the franchise said in a statement. "The community treated our organization with first-class hospitality throughout the week of Super Bowl XLVII. We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts."

Ida made landfall in the Gulf Coast on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, and according to CNN, five people have died so far. Even though hundreds have been rescued, search-and-rescue crews have not been able to go to some of the hardest hit areas.

Per Associated Press, hundreds of thousands Louisianans are without electricity, tap water and very little gasoline. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said New Orleans will use 70 transit buses as cooling sites and there will be drive-thru food, ice and water locations set up on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for central and northwest Louisiana and parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas from noon to 7 pm CT Wednesday, expecting heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees. In a 2:26 pm CT announcement, the NWS included southern Louisiana and Mississippi in the advisory, stating it'll be 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday with heat index levels up to 107 degrees.

Earlier Tuesday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the team would be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers. On Monday, owner Gayle Benson and the Saints released a statement, saying they have "have activated our Gulf Coast Renewal Fund with Owner Gayle Benson making an initial donation of $1 million to support our community throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Those wishing to donate can do so by going to NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida."