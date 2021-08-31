Report: Saints' Thomas Expected to Open Season on P.U.P. List

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss at least the first five games of the season as the franchise is expected to place him on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas will be unable to practice until the first six weeks of the season have passed, but due to the Saints having a bye week in Week 6, he will initially miss just five games.

The first game Thomas could appear in is against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Thomas had his ankle surgically repaired in June and had long been reportedly expected to miss the start of the 2021 season. However, head coach Sean Payton recently said Thomas was "ahead of schedule" in his recovery.

The three-time Pro Bowler played in seven regular-season games in 2020 due to injuries and disciplinary issues. The ankle injury that will delay his start to his 2021 season occurred in Week 1 of last year. While Thomas returned in Week 9, he briefly return to injured reserve late in the season.

He finished his 2020 campaign with 40 catches for 438 yards and didn't catch his first touchdown until the playoffs.

For his career, however, Thomas, 28, has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since entering the league in 2016. He's tallied 510 catches in just 70 career games, setting the NFL record with 149 receptions in '19.

The Saints open their season against the Packers on September 12.

While the game was initially scheduled to be played in New Orleans, the game is no longer expected to be played in the city due to Hurricane Ida. The team is currently practicing in Dallas amid the storm.

