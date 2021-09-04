Tom Brady Tested Positive for COVID-19 in February

September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Tom Brady Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Super Bowl Parade

Author:

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he tested positive for COVID-19 in February after the team's Super Bowl parade, he told the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday. He shared he tested positive after the festivities just two days after coach Bruce Arians announced the Bucs are 100% vaccinated ahead of the 2021 season. 

The infamous Tampa Bay boat parade saw headline after headline after the Bucs won their first Super Bowl since 2003. Brady went viral not just for tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another, but a video of him visibly wobbly and needing help walking also made the rounds

Now looking to go back-to-back, Brady stressed the importance of dealing with COVID-19 given how restrictions are beginning to loosen.

“I think it’s [COVID-19] going to be challenging this year,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

SI Recommends

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

The Bucs were able to steer clear of any major COVID-related roadblocks in 2020 largely due to Arians's strict protocols, and given the fact that the Bucs and Falcons are the only two NFL teams to reach 100% player vaccination, more of the same can be expected. 

“He [Arians] dog-cussed them," quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told the Tampa Bay Times. "If he thought there was any slack whatsoever in us taking that thing for granted or letting down our guard, he snapped the team back to attention.”

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Left side: WWE, Right Side: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Play
Wrestling

Report: Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

The former NCAA champion took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying he signed a contract but did not say who.

Tom Brady with the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL

Tom Brady Tested Positive for COVID-19 in February

The legendary quarterback told the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the Tampa Bay championship boat parade.

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, center, jokes with teammates during the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium.
College Football

Oregon's Thibodeaux Exits Game, Seen in Walking Boot

The star edge rusher is expected to be a potential top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fresno State leads No. 11 Oregon, 24-21, just a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Report: Unvaccinated Astros, Nationals Employees Lose Health Benefits

The health benefits for these employees, who were terminated in August, were slated to go into October or later.

Four-time U.S Open singles champion and ESPN commentator John McEnroe calls the match between Dominic Thiem of Austria and Alex de Minaur of Australia.
Tennis

McEnroe Embracing New Career As Voiceover Artist

John McEnroe is an unlikely choice to narrate Netflix's teen comedy series 'Never Have I Ever,' but the tennis star is loving his career pivot as a voiceover artist.

Daniel Jones motions behind the line of scrimmage during a game against the Cowboys
Play
NFL

NFC East Preview & Predictions: Nowhere to Go But Up

One year after a ridiculous end to an embarrassing season, there are three teams poised to break through.

Aaron Rodgers looks downfield from the pocket during a game against the Vikings
Play
NFL

NFC North Preview: Can Anyone Catch the Pack?

The return of Aaron Rodgers means the defense-heavy Vikings and Bears are trying to pry the title from Green Bay again.

Bucs defenders Devin White and Cartlon Davis tackle Saints receiver Michael Thomas
Play
NFL

NFC South Preview: The Champs Have Room to Improve

The best might be yet to come for a Brady-led offense and dominant Bucs D, while the rest of the division re-tools.