Former 49ers, Vols LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

September 14, 2021
Former 49ers, Volunteers Linebacker Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

Author:

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has died at the age of 37, the Niners announced Monday. His cause of death has not been released. 

Haralson, a native of Flora, Miss., played in 118 games in his NFL career from 2006 to '14, which included six seasons with the 49ers and two with the Saints. After being drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the '06 NFL draft, he went on to record 380 tackles and 28 sacks in his career. 

After his playing career, Haralson served as the Niners' director of player engagement from 2016 to '18.

“Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across,” the Niners released in a statement. “We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

At the University of Tennessee, Haralson was a two-time captain and recorded 21 career sacks for the Vols, which put him fifth in program history at the time. 

"Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism," the Saints released in a statement. "The organization's thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family."

