September 14, 2021
Tom Brady Trolls Falcons With 28-3 Reference Ahead of Week 2 Contest

Author:

Tom Brady isn't slowing down anytime soon on the field based on his performance in Week 1, and his social-media game appears to be in midseason form as he eyes his eighth Super Bowl.

Brady released a video to celebrate Tampa's Week 1 win over Dallas on Thursday night, telling Buccaneers' fans "it's great to be 1–0," before highlights of the victory rolled on the screen. But if you watch closely, Brady's video may not be so innocent after all. 

The 44-year-old quarterback made sure to celebrate one of his previous Super Bowl victories in Monday's video. If you look above Brady's left shoulder, you can see the time reading 3:28, likely a nod to his magical comeback to defeat the Falcons in Super Bowl. Brady never lets a slight slip by him. He seems to never miss a chance for some trolling, either. 

Perhaps the Falcons can exact their revenge on Brady on Sunday, though I wouldn't count on it in Week 1. Brady sliced up Dallas's defense for 379 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1, while Atlanta fell to 0–1 after a blowout loss to Philadelphia. 

