September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL to Host International Combine in London With 50 Prospects From 15 Countries

Author:

LONDON – The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 15 countries next month in London.

The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skill set and potential to play in the league. It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Invited are athletes from Britain, Germany, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, France, Nigeria, Austria, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Sweden and Hungary.

"Through the event, we hope to discover new talent, create more global exposure of the game and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level," said Damani Leech, NFL chief operating officer of international.

SI Recommends

Athletes will be evaluated for a potential position in the NFL's International Player Pathway program from which such players as Buffalo DE Efe Obada, New England fullback Jakob Johnson and Washington tight end Sammis Reyes emerged.

Following the international combine, a select number of athletes who meet specific performance standards and display the potential to play in the NFL will be invited to train in the United States for three months as part of the pathway program. That group will be reduced again following the training phase, with some allocated to NFL teams for the 2022 season.

Previously, the league hosted such events in Australia in 2018 and in Germany in 2019. The NFL will also conduct a combine in Mexico later in October for athletes unable to travel to London because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-scouting-combine
NFL

NFL to Host International Combine in London

Fifty prospects from 15 countries will participate in the NFL's international combine in October.

Tommaso Ciampa celebrates with the NXT championship
Play
Wrestling

Familiar Face Tommaso Ciampa Picked to Lead Revamped NXT

NXT isn’t the black-and-gold brand anymore, but “Goldie” is back on Tommaso Ciampa’s shoulder.

Ben Simmons_2
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Won't Report to 76ers Training Camp

Ben Simmons isn't looking to reunite with Joel Embiid and the 76ers anytime soon.

Rutgers football helmet.
College Football

Two Rutgers CBs Suspended After Paintball Incident

The two were first reported to have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose on Monday night by NJ Advanced Media.

peyton-eli-gronk
Play
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning Says He Was Worried Patriots Bugged Colts Locker Room

Peyton Manning on Patriots: "I know it's bugged. I know it's got a hot mic in there."

Sep 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts during his at bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Pumpkin Watch: Four Stars in Sudden Danger of Decline

Will the future for these players progress like Cinderella's magic carriage and turn into the symbol of fall?

dCOVmariners_Hnologo
MLB

Are the Mariners For Real?

Jerry Dipoto says Seattle's latest rebuild is nearing completion. Should we believe him?

A Jaguars fan takes a selfie with a cardboard cutout of Urban Meyer
Extra Mustard

The Jaguars Got Mad at the Falcons for ‘Copying’ Their Tweet

This is so stupid.