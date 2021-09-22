Publish date: Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Week 3 With Fractured Ribs

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Week 3 against the Raiders after fracturing ribs Sunday.

Flores did not give a timetable on the second-year quarterback's return, though he said he considers Tagovailoa "week to week."

"This is a tough kid," Flores said. "He wants to play. He's trying to play But we're going to save him from himself."

Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Tagovailoa during Sunday's 35–0 loss to the Bills, will start for Miami.

Tagovailoa left Sunday's game in the first quarter after taking a hit in the backfield and didn't return. Flores said the team isn't considering placing him on injured reserve at this point.

Tagovailoa finished Week 1's victory over the Patriots with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. On Sunday, he left the game after completing just one pass in four attempts.

Brissett, who joined the Dolphins this offseason, finished the game 24 of 40 for 169 yards and an interception.

Miami will travel to Las Vegas to play the 2–0 Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

