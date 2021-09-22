Brian Flores September 22 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Brian Flores begins by informing the media that Tua has fractured ribs and will be out for the game at Las Vegas.

-- No decision has been made as to whether to place Tagovailoa on IR.

-- Reid Sinnett will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup for Jacoby Brissett.

-- After the initial diagnosis Monday, the Dolphins ran more tests. Tua is taking it day-to-day and Flores says he doesn't want to put a timetable on the situation.

-- Brissett will obviously get more practice reps this week, which will help him build some timing and chemistry with the other players on offense.

-- In terms of their different skill sets, Flores points out the obvious difference is that Brissett is right-handed and the ball comes out differently than it does from a lefty like Tua. Flores that "nothing much changes" in terms of the game plan."

-- Brissett went into a difficult situation Sunday with limited reps during the week and the circumstances of the game.

-- Tua is in good spirits. "Tua's a tough kid. He's doing everything he can to get back as quickly as he can. He's doing better. He wants to be out there."

-- With the offensive line, Flores says he'll continue to look for the best five to start. As far as changes for this week, Flores says there'll be a lot of competition at practice and decisions on who will play will be made after that.

-- Brissett has a lot of experience. "He prepares the right way, puts himself in position to come in as a backup, play in a starting role. We've just got to build chemistry" with the other players on offense.

-- Brissett said after the game Sunday he considers himself a starter, and Flores says that's the mentality every player should have. "It's good to hear that and guys have confidence in Jacoby."

-- Flores says the offense will not need to be tweaked with Brissett at quarterback, other than accounting for having a righty QB.

-- The Raiders are one of seven teams to start at 2-0. "It's an explosive team. They're well coached."

-- Will Fuller V will be practicing today.