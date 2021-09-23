NFL Week 3 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Who's getting a W in the season's third week? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

We're two weeks into the season, and have already been blessed with an instant classic in Sunday's Ravens-Chiefs clash, when Lamar Jackson's heroics gave Baltimore a long-awaited win over Kansas City. And we may have two more on tap in Week 3.

First, the two top teams in our power rankings—the Buccaneers and the Rams—will face off to get the early inside track for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. And on Sunday Night Football, the Packers and 49ers will play a rematch of the 2019 NFC championship.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

