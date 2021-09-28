Eli Manning Replicates Dak's Warmup Dance on 'MNF'

Eli and Peyton Manning returned to their weekly Monday Night Football broadcast in Week 3 as Dallas hosted Philadelphia, and we got our usual taste of Manning hijinks early in the evening.

It was Eli's turn to steal the show on Monday night as he impersonated Dak Prescott's pregame warmup routine. Manning showed off some solid mobility as he mimicked Prescott's hip movements, looking a bit more limber than he did for much of his NFL career.

"My hips don't lie," Manning said as he shimmied his way out of ESPN's commercial break.

The elder Manning was quick to take a shot at his brother's moves during the broadcast, mocking Eli for his "boys medium jeans." As a pair of NFC East teams battle on Monday night, the non-football elements of Monday's broadcast are once again proving to be more interesting.

We could see some more viral content from the Manning brothers as Monday night's contest continues. Lakers star LeBron James and Alabama head coach Nick Saban are slated to join the Manning's, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made an appearance in the first quarter.

