Ahead of Tom Brady's return to New England this weekend, the Buccaneers quarterback made sure to poke a little fun at his father, Tom Brady Sr., for the elder Brady's recent comments about the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

Last week, Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston that he personally felt "vindicated" by his son winning a Super Bowl in 2020 with Tampa Bay, and without coach Bill Belichick.

So on Monday's episode of the Let's Go! podcast, which the seven-time Super Bowl winner co-hosts alongside Jim Gray, Brady said that he "actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say" on the topic.

"Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn't necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., so furthermore should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will," Brady said, poking fun at his father. "That's all I have to say."

Certainly, all eyes will be on the 44-year-old quarterback this weekend as he makes his return to Foxborough.

Brady even acknowledged it won't be business as usual in Week 4. He told reporters his return to New England will elicit "different kinds of emotions," though he was quick to add "I'm not going to necessarily reminisce."

Brady also said he doesn't know what to expect from the New England crowd on Sunday Night Football.

At least we know who Brady's father will be strongly pulling for.

More NFL Coverage: