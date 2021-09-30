NFL dropped it like it was hot when it announced an all-star lineup for Super Bowl LVI's halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be at centerstage at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, marking the first time the five icons will grace the stage together. This year's group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and five epic hitmakers.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement, per Billboard. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

NFL's announcement floored fans across the country, some saying that they have been calling for this for years. And as ESPN's Kimberly Martin tweeted, "Say no more, NFL."

Here's what some of your favorite Twitter personalities and sports icons are saying about the upcoming legendary performance.

More NFL Coverage: