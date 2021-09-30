September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Super Bowl's Halftime Show Will Be 'Xxplosive', Might Reveal 'The Real Slim Shady'

Author:

NFL dropped it like it was hot when it announced an all-star lineup for Super Bowl LVI's halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be at centerstage at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, marking the first time the five icons will grace the stage together. This year's group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and five epic hitmakers.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement, per Billboard. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

SI Recommends

NFL's announcement floored fans across the country, some saying that they have been calling for this for years. And as ESPN's Kimberly Martin tweeted, "Say no more, NFL." 

Here's what some of your favorite Twitter personalities and sports icons are saying about the upcoming legendary performance. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012 2
NFL

Twitter Reacts to 'Xxplosive' Super Bowl LVI Halftime Lineup

NFL dropped it like it was hot with the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show lineup, which might just finally identify 'The Real Slim Shady.'

Paul-Riley-NC-Courage-Fired
Play
Soccer

NC Courage Fire Coach After Ex-Players Allege Sexual Coercion

The North Carolina Courage have fired coach Paul Riley in the wake of a report from The Athletic which detailed former players accusing Riley of sexual coercion.

SB HALFTIME
NFL

Dr. Dre, Eminem Among Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will feature a star-studded group of artists.

brady-belichick
NFL

Edelman Sums up Brady-Belichick 'Goat Bowl' With Office Meme

Sunday will mark Brady's first time facing off against his former team since leaving in March 2020 for Tampa Bay.

aaron-judge-yankees-blue-jays
MLB

MLB Playoff Picture: Sorting Through AL Wild Card Scenarios

We could see some serious chaos down the stretch in the American League to close the 2021 season.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

Precious Achiuwa
Play
NBA

Miami Prepared Raptors’ Precious Achiuwa for ‘The North’

Inside how the Raptors big man is preparing for his first season in Toronto.

Marcus Freeman with Notre Dame; Marcus Freeman with Cincinnati
Play
College Football

Cincy–Notre Dame to Put Coaching Familiarity to the Test

What happens when your DC leaves for another job … at a school on your schedule that fall? The Bearcats find out this week.