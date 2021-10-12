October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Netflix Releases New Trailer for Colin Kaepernick Series 'Colin in Black & White'

Author:

Netflix released a new trailer for its Colin Kaepernick series, Colin in Black & White, on Tuesday. The six-episode drama, slated to debut Oct. 29, stars Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick.

"Since the day I was born, my passion, my love was being a quarterback," Kaepernick says in the trailer. "But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become."

"While I was in high school, I felt a lot of different emotions. Sometimes scary, sometimes fun. It turned out that my competition wasn't only on the field." 

The scripted series will pinpoint Kaepernick's struggles early in his life with class, culture, identity and football. The former NFL star was adopted by a white family in California at five weeks old.

SI Recommends

"I assumed their [parents] privilege was mine," Kaepernick says in the new trailer. "I was in for a rude awakening. I couldn't rebel because I didn't know how. But now, trust your power, love your blackness, you will know who you are."

Kaepernick's parents in the series will be played by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman and Golden Globe winner Mary-Louise Parker. Kaepernick was a multisport athlete at John H. Pitman High School before attending college at Nevada and being drafted by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL draft.

While he led San Francisco to a Super bowl appearance, Kaepernick kneeling in protest of police brutality and institutional racism created public controversy. As a result, after he entered free agency in 2017, he was never signed by a NFL team.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league and accused league owners of collusion in preventing him from playing. He later reached a confidential settlement with the NFL.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Colin Kaepernick with a mask on.
NFL

New Trailer for Kaepernick Series Shows QB's Early Struggles

"Since the day I was born, my passion, my love was being a quarterback... but what you start out as is not necessarily what you become."

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Luxembourg
Soccer

Luxembourg Becomes Ronaldo's Most Scored-Against International Foe

With two penalty kicks in a World Cup qualifier, Cristiano Ronaldo brought his all-time tally against Luxembourg to eight goals.

Jon Gruden with the Raiders.
NFL

Johnson Says He Always Thought Gruden was a 'Fraud'

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was deactivated the final seven games of the 2003 season after yelling at Gruden on the sidelines of game.

Raphael Varane is out with an injured groin
Soccer

Man United's Varane Out 'A Few Weeks' With Groin Injury

Raphaël Varane was hurt in the first half of France’s 2-1 victory over Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

J.R. Smith at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, N.C.
Golf

J.R. Smith Attacked By Wasps at First Golf Tournament

It's safe to say that the two-time NBA champion and wasp nests have a love-hate relationship on the golf course.

jon-gruden-raiders-sports-illustrated-photo
Play
NFL

Gruden Faces Consequences, as Snyder Mostly Skates

The Raiders’ coach has paid a steeper price for his abhorrent emails than the team originally being investigated. It’s clear the NFL is protecting one of its own.

Zaire Wade
NBA

Report: Zaire Wade to Join Jazz's G League Affiliate

He is expected to suit up for the Salt Lake City Stars in 2021–22.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

The Nets Had No Other Choice With Kyrie Irving

Irving won't be able to play or practice with the Nets until he is vaccinated.