October 12, 2021
Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich Finalists for NFL Host City in Germany

Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich are the final candidates for NFL host cities in Germany, the league announced Tuesday. 

This is the latest development in the NFL's mission to expand overseas. Next season, the NFL will start to play at least four international regular season games. This season, there are two games played in London. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27–20 this past Sunday. The Jaguars are scheduled to face the Dolphins this upcoming Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in the NFL's 30th game in England. 

Earlier this year, Sky Sports reported on two more German cities and the possibility of their hosting of NFL games. Berlin's Senate Department for Home Affairs and Sport told Sky Sports that Berlin did not pitch to be home city and Hamburg's Ministry of the Interior and Sports went as far as to say the city would have trouble meeting the NFL's requirements. 

The NFL will also require teams to play at least one international game every eight years starting in 2022. The new expectations for international play were made more attainable with the NFL's addition of a 17th regular season game this year. 

More NFL Coverage: 

