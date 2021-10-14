Derek Carr on Jon Gruden: 'I Love the Man, I Hate the Sin'

Two days after Jon Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the release of multiple emails in which he routinely used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr commented on his former coach, saying, "No one's perfect."

"Its hard because I love the man so much," Carr said, per Levi Damien of USA Today. "I have family members that have done things ... I think more than anything coach needs people to love him ... but at the same time what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong."

Gruden coached Carr since arriving with the team in 2018, which was Carr's fifth season in the NFL. The Raiders failed to make the playoffs in any of Gruden's first three years, with no winning seasons.

In addressing the Gruden scandal, Carr offered sympathy for his former coach and asserted that most people wouldn't want their private emails released to the public.

“I love the man, I hate the sin," Carr said, per The Athletic. "No one’s perfect, if we just started opening up everyone’s private emails and texts people would start sweating ... Hopefully not too many, but maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now and see what happens.”

Overall, Carr said he felt sad and angry about the situation, while insisting he's focused on the team and the games ahead.

"I'm human," Carr said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "Otherwise I'll start drifting and start feeling some kind of way...I've got a job to do."

The Raiders will be on the road in Denver for Week 6, followed by a home game against the Eagles before their bye week.

