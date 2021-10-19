Titans' A.J. Brown Says Chipotle Gave Him Food Poisoning

October 19, 2021
Titans WR A.J. Brown on What Gave Him Recent Food Poisoning: 'I'm Sorry Chipotle'

Author:

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was added to the team's injury report on Sunday with an illness. He explained Monday night, after Tennessee's 34—31 victory over the Bills, what the cause of his food poisoning was.

"I'm sorry Chiptole," Brown said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "But Chipotle got me."

Despite the discomfort earlier in the week, Brown starred against the Bills, finishing the win with seven catches for 91 yards. 

It's not clear what Brown ordered, but the team's star wideout revealed he wasn't sure he was going to suit-up until the day of the game.

"I got three IVs, two this morning," Brown said. "I got a bag and a half before the game. I didn't know if I was going to play or not. They expected me to play. but you don't really know."

With the win, the Titans moved to 4-2 on the season. The Bills dropped to 4-2. 

