October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

URI Investigates Racist Instagram Post Aimed at Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah

Author:

The University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange denounced a racist social media message that was allegedly created by a student targeting Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah on Sunday.

The post was made on Instagram after the Dolphins-Jaguars game in London but has been removed. 

The university opened an investigation of the post after becoming aware of it on Tuesday. However, the university but has not provided any further comments on the situation, according to the Providence Journal.

Ogbah, who finished Sunday's game with three tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in the Dolphins 23-20 loss to the Jaguars, said he typically does not pay attention to racist comments but this time things were different.

"I normally ignore stuff like this but this is uncalled for!" Ogbah wrote in a since-deleted tweet in reaction to the message.

SI Recommends

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his fifth NFL season but his second with the Dolphins. 

Parlange released a statement to the university community, stating that the details of the post were "abhorrent" and are not tolerated within the university community.

"This language is abhorrent and has no place in a community that is deeply committed to anti-racism," the statement read.

Kathy Collins, vice president of student affairs at URI, indicated that the alleged student will have the opportunity to accept responsibility for his or her actions. If the student does not, he or she will be subject to a hearing to determine if any school policies were violated. Possible sanctions in the situation could range from a warning to expulsion. 

Ogbah was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Browns (2016-18) before going on to play with the Chiefs in 2019 where he won a Super Bowl. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Emmanuel Ogbah
NFL

URI Probes Racist Instagram Post Aimed at Dolphins Player

Ogbah said in a since-deleted tweet that the post was uncalled for.

Oct 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) separates manger Alex Cora from home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the third inning of game four of the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.
MLB

The Strike Zone Isn’t the Problem

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during their contract signing on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Crown Jewel’

This is easily the best card WWE has put together for a Saudi show.

aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Has A Lot To Say About "Woke PC Culture"

Aaron Rodgers bizarrely ties woke culture into reaction to 'I own you' taunt

Barcelona-Dynamo-Kiev-Champions-League-Pique
Soccer

Barcelona Enters Survival Mode Early in UCL

A 1–0 home win over Dynamo Kiev was anything but convincing, but the boost to Barcelona's bottom line in the competition is all that matters at this point.

tua-tagovailoa-nfl-mailbag-media-fair-dolphins
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Has the Media Been Unfair to Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins’ QB is finally back on the field, but fair questions remain. Plus, answering your mail about Carson Wentz, Cam Newton and more.

Aaron Rodgers after scoring a touchdown with the Packers.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Explains 'I Still Own You' Moment

Aaron Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears as a starter, including the playoffs, and is 11–3 at Soldier Field

F1 nba
Racing

F1, NBA Announce Partnership to Show All 30 Teams on Liveries

The "first-of-its-kind content and activation partnership" will celebrate NBA's 75th anniversary season and the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin.