The University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange denounced a racist social media message that was allegedly created by a student targeting Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah on Sunday.

The post was made on Instagram after the Dolphins-Jaguars game in London but has been removed.

The university opened an investigation of the post after becoming aware of it on Tuesday. However, the university but has not provided any further comments on the situation, according to the Providence Journal.

Ogbah, who finished Sunday's game with three tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in the Dolphins 23-20 loss to the Jaguars, said he typically does not pay attention to racist comments but this time things were different.

"I normally ignore stuff like this but this is uncalled for!" Ogbah wrote in a since-deleted tweet in reaction to the message.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his fifth NFL season but his second with the Dolphins.

Parlange released a statement to the university community, stating that the details of the post were "abhorrent" and are not tolerated within the university community.

"This language is abhorrent and has no place in a community that is deeply committed to anti-racism," the statement read.

Kathy Collins, vice president of student affairs at URI, indicated that the alleged student will have the opportunity to accept responsibility for his or her actions. If the student does not, he or she will be subject to a hearing to determine if any school policies were violated. Possible sanctions in the situation could range from a warning to expulsion.

Ogbah was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Browns (2016-18) before going on to play with the Chiefs in 2019 where he won a Super Bowl.

