October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes Feels 'Fine Now' After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Author:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a big hit with 8:19 to go in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with the Titans that resulted in the star quarterback walking gingerly to the sideline. 

Mahomes said after the team's 27—3 loss that he passed concussion protocol and feels fine after taking the big hit. “Y’all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here," Mahomes said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.

Mahomes did not re-enter the game following the hit. 

Coach Andy Reid said afterward it was his decision not to put Mahomes back into the game.

SI Recommends

Mahomes played one of his worst game as a pro, completing just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards. He threw an interception, moving him into tied for first in the NFL, and failed to throw a touchdown in a start for the fourth time in his NFL career.

Kansas City trailed 27—0 at halftime and while it held Tennessee scoreless in the second half, it mustered up just three points coming out of the locker room. 

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 3-4 and moved into a tie for last place in the AFC West.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol, Feels 'Fine' After Loss

Mahomes said after the Chiefs' loss that he passed concussion protocol and feels "fine now" after taking a big hit late in the game.

Vaccine Protest Barclays Center
NBA

Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protestors Gather at Barclays Center

A group of anti-vaccine mandate protestors gathered outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday prior to the Nets' home opener.

Ravens Helmet
NFL

'What Are You Doing?': Fan Tries to Climb Into Ravens' Radio Booth

Fans listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

Mohamed Salah scores a hat trick for Liverpool vs. Man United
Soccer

Liverpool's Rout of Man United Confirms Some Hard Truths

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes under fire again after another insipid defeat, while Mohamed Salah continues playing like the world's most in-form talent.

USATSI_17014736 (1)
Play
College Football

Georgia Remains Atop AP Top 25 While Alabama Moves Up

Georgia and Cincinnati stayed atop the AP Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday. Alabama moved up to No. 3.

kayladicello-horizontal
Olympics

American Gymnasts Make History at 2021 World Championships

Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello brought home silver and bronze medals in the all-around while Stephen Nedoroscik became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse.

David Alaba celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Real Madrid Wins First El Clásico Since Messi's Barça Exit

David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez scored to give Real Madrid the victory in Barcelona and lift them atop the Spanish league table.

Derrick Henry
NFL

Titans' Derrick Henry Tosses TD Pass vs. Chiefs

What doesn't Derrick Henry do for the Titans?