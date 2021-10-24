Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a big hit with 8:19 to go in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with the Titans that resulted in the star quarterback walking gingerly to the sideline.

Mahomes said after the team's 27—3 loss that he passed concussion protocol and feels fine after taking the big hit. “Y’all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here," Mahomes said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.

Mahomes did not re-enter the game following the hit.

Coach Andy Reid said afterward it was his decision not to put Mahomes back into the game.

Mahomes played one of his worst game as a pro, completing just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards. He threw an interception, moving him into tied for first in the NFL, and failed to throw a touchdown in a start for the fourth time in his NFL career.

Kansas City trailed 27—0 at halftime and while it held Tennessee scoreless in the second half, it mustered up just three points coming out of the locker room.

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 3-4 and moved into a tie for last place in the AFC West.

More NFL Coverage: