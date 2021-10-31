The best quarterbacks in NFL history are revered for their preparation for games. There's pro-football level preparation, but then there's Halloween-level preparation.

Back in September, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers teased that the reason for his new-look and long locks was for Halloween. He was planning on dressing as “somebody who is a hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

On Saturday night, Rodgers revealed his hero is none other than the deadly dog-loving hitman John Wick from the popular movie trilogy by the same name. Rodgers debuted his costume with a pitbull, much like the one Wick adores, and dawned some—hopefully—fake blood on his face from a busy day of retribution with the caption "Boogeyman."

Wick was given the nickname "babayka," the Russian word for boogeyman, because of his reputation for bloodshed. Notoriously, his ability to kill a man with just a pencil made him infamous in the criminal underworld.

Rodgers earned Halloween off after a thrilling Thursday Night Football win over the previously undefeated Cardinals and got his second win of the week with this costume.

