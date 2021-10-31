Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Browns' Myles Garrett Arrives to Steelers Game as 'Sack Reaper'

Author:

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has often been a quarterback's worst nightmare. 

Entering Week 8, Garrett has more than 50 sacks and 100 quarterback hits in his five-year NFL career. 

To get in the Halloween spirit this year, Garrett decorated his front yard with gravestones of all the quarterbacks he has sacked throughout his career. 

SI Recommends

He went one step further on Sunday, wearing a cape with the name of each quarterback he's sacked printed on the back of it to his team's contest vs. the Steelers.

For all his efforts, the Browns called Garrett, "The Sack Reaper."

Garrett came into Sunday's game leading the NFL in sacks in 2021. While Ben Roethlisberger is already printed on the back of Garrett's cape, he'll look to bring down the veteran Pittsburgh quarterback again on Sunday and lead his team to victory in the process.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Myles Garrett
NFL

Browns' Myles Garrett Arrives to Steelers Game as 'Sack Reaper'

The All-Pro pass rusher certainly got into the Halloween spirit this season.

Patrick Mahomes Exclaims
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Giants at Chiefs

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between New York and Kansas City

Jalen Hurts
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts is the king of garbage time, but what if the Eagles get out to an early lead vs. the Lions?

Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Khalil Herbert is emerging as one of the lone bright spots in the Bears' uneven offense.

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Wide Receivers

It's business as usual for Justin Jefferson remaining locked-in as an elite Week 8 option.

Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Running Backs

We're all waiting for a positive game script for D'Andre Swift to see him max out his scoring potential.

1-1-at-bats-astros
MLB

Houston's Season Is On the Brink

The Astros nearly won Game 4, but crucial at bats proved fruitless and set them back 3–1 in the World Series.

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park.
MLB

Soler's Pinch-Hit HR Shows Value of the Even Man Out

Brian Snitker and the Braves have turned a crowded, four-deep outfield into a notable asset in the World Series.