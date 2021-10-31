Browns' Myles Garrett Arrives to Steelers Game as 'Sack Reaper'

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has often been a quarterback's worst nightmare.

Entering Week 8, Garrett has more than 50 sacks and 100 quarterback hits in his five-year NFL career.

To get in the Halloween spirit this year, Garrett decorated his front yard with gravestones of all the quarterbacks he has sacked throughout his career.

He went one step further on Sunday, wearing a cape with the name of each quarterback he's sacked printed on the back of it to his team's contest vs. the Steelers.

For all his efforts, the Browns called Garrett, "The Sack Reaper."

Garrett came into Sunday's game leading the NFL in sacks in 2021. While Ben Roethlisberger is already printed on the back of Garrett's cape, he'll look to bring down the veteran Pittsburgh quarterback again on Sunday and lead his team to victory in the process.

